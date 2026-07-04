Iraqi forces uncover ammunition cache in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) seized a large ammunition cache in Nineveh province’s al-Hamdaniya district, the agency said on Saturday.

The cache contained various types of rockets, mortar shells, locally made explosive devices, and other materials. The CTS did not identify who owned the weapons or report any arrests.

Last month, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council directed courts to prosecute individuals involved in the manufacture, use, or possession of drones deployed in “illegal activities.”