Iraq signs $118M F-16 support deal with US firm vectrus

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq has signed a $118M defense contract with Vectrus Systems to support its fleet of F-16 fighter jets. The deal is fully funded by the Iraqi government, which has already made an initial payment of nearly $58M, the US-based defense outlet Defense Industry Europe reported on Thursday.

The US Department of Defense announced “a contract award to Vectrus Systems Corporation to provide operational support for the Iraqi Air Force’s fleet of Lockheed Martin F-16C/D Fighting Falcon multi-role fighter aircraft.” Vectrus will provide support services at Iraq’s Martyr Ali Flaih Air Base through November 2026.

The Iraqi Air Force currently operates 34 F-16C/Ds, but remains heavily reliant on American contractors for maintenance and logistics. This dependence was highlighted in 2020 when US personnel withdrew amid tensions between Baghdad and Washington, causing the number of mission-ready F-16s to plummet from 20 to just five.

Operational capability improved significantly after US specialists returned to Balad Air Base in September 2020. Iraq originally ordered 36 F-16 Block 52+ fighters under two FMS contracts between 2014 and 2017, losing two in training crashes in the US.

