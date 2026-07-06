Iraq seizes $20M more in Al-Jumaili corruption case

Shafaq New- Baghdad

Iraqi judicial authorities announced on Monday the seizure of an additional 25 billion dinars ($19M), $1 million, and about five kilograms of gold jewelry in the corruption case involving former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan Al-Jumaili, who was arrested last May in Saladin province, shortly after being relieved of his position as Director General of the North Refineries Company.

The investigating judge at the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court said Monday's assets were recovered during efforts to trace funds linked to alleged waste in projects carried out by Al-Jumaili and other suspects.

The money was hidden inside plastic water bottles at the official’s house in Tikrit, the judge explained, adding that total seizures in the case have risen to 127 billion dinars ($96.5M) and $24 million, along with properties, vehicles, and gold.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi forces uncovered around three billion dinars ($2.3M) in cash and seized several luxury vehicles during a raid in Saladin, linking it to an expanding investigation tied to Al-Jumaili.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s direction, targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, business owners, ministers, directors-general, provincial governors, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far