Iraq seeks UK support in combating corruption

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity on Monday called on the United Kingdom to strengthen cooperation in recovering stolen assets and pursuing proceeds of corruption, stressing that corruption-related crimes have become increasingly transnational and require effective legal coordination between countries.

In a statement, the Integrity Commission noted that Chairman Mohammed Ali al-Lami met British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq, citing him as saying that corruption is no longer a domestic issue but a cross-border crime that requires stronger mechanisms for mutual legal assistance and the recovery of assets obtained through corrupt activities.

He emphasized the need to enhance procedures for extraditing suspects and recovering smuggled funds in line with international obligations and efforts to protect public resources. The commission chief also called for closer international cooperation to track illicit financial flows and strengthen accountability measures.

Siddiq expressed the United Kingdom's readiness to cooperate with Iraqi state institutions, particularly oversight bodies tasked with preventing and combating corruption, adding that reducing corruption “would help create a more attractive environment for investment and economic growth.”

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