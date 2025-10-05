Iraq security roundup: Drug executions, arrests, and clashes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 5, 2025:

- Drug Traffickers Executed (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced two separate death sentences against convicted drug traffickers in Baghdad.

The first convict was found with 20 kilograms of heroin, 15,000 Captagon pills, various weapons, and cash, while the second was caught with 48 kilograms of methamphetamine.

- Kidnapping After Dispute (Baghdad)

A personal dispute in Baghdad’s al-Jadriya area escalated into a kidnapping. Security forces later located the abducted man nearby, determining that he had ongoing conflicts with other individuals.

- Fatal Shooting (Basra)

One person was killed in a gunfight between two men in central Basra. The cause of the altercation remains under investigation.

- Security Campaign (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police brought in 20 wanted suspects and seized weapons and explosives during a 24-hour operation.

Patrols also detained a man carrying two grenades, a theft suspect, and fined 74 vehicles for traffic violations. Ten others were stopped over local disputes.

- ISIS Militant Captured (Kirkuk)

The Counter-Terrorism Service arrested a senior ISIS member in Kirkuk in a joint operation with the al-Sulaymaniyah directorate.

The detainee previously commanded a unit in the so-called Fallujah Province and was also active in Saladin.

In a separate operation in Nineveh, security forces destroyed six ISIS hideouts.