Iraq security report: ISIS members arrested, deported

Below is a summary of security and legal developments in Iraq on August 21, 2025.

ISIS Member Arrested (Kirkuk)

Security forces arrested a senior ISIS member, (M.A.S.), involved in killing four personnel in Zghaitoun Valley of Kirkuk province. Weapons and equipment were seized during the operation.

Corruption Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

The National Security Service arrested 18 suspects accused of embezzling eight billion dinars (approximately $6.1M) through fraud targeting a housing program.

Germany to Deport Former ISIS Leader (Berlin / Baghdad)

Germany approved the deportation of Abu Walaa, born Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah, the former ISIS leader in Germany, to Iraq.