Iraq security brief: Mass Baghdad sweep, trafficking arrests, tribal clashes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 9, 2025.

- Security Sweep (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry launched a five-pronged security operation in eastern Baghdad to enforce law and pursue wanted individuals. Authorities reported 166 arrests, including five on murder charges and one under the Baath Party ban law. Weapons caches were seized, along with expired medicines, narcotics, and unlicensed workshops.

- Human Trafficking Case (Baghdad)

Operations Command dismantled a six-member trafficking ring, arresting suspects in flagrante delicto during broad searches. Foreign nationals without legal residency were also detained. The Supreme Judicial Council said four others—including three women—received 10-year sentences for selling a five-year-old girl for $6,000.

- Tribal Violence (Dhi Qar)

A fight over a water pump in the province escalated into a mass brawl with clubs, injuring a colonel and five other officers when security forces intervened. Reinforcements were deployed to contain the clash, and the wounded were hospitalized.

- Fugitive Arrests (Maysan & Dhi Qar)

Police in Suq al-Shuyukh in Dhi Qar captured a suspect wanted for a 2024 murder, while Maysan authorities, working with al-Sulaymaniyah investigators, arrested a man accused of killing his wife last year.