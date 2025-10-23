Iraq security brief: Kidnapped girl rescued, soldier arrested for arson

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key judicial and security developments reported across Iraq on October 23, 2025.

Murder Case (Dhi Qar):

A local court sentenced a man to 15 years in prison after convicting him of killing his son by gunfire.

Drug Trafficking (Najaf):

The Najaf Criminal Court issued a life sentence to a man found guilty of smuggling narcotics by swallowing plastic capsules and selling them inside the province.

Cyber Crime (Babil):

Security forces detained an individual accused of online misconduct following a targeted surveillance operation.

Accident (Baghdad):

A small gas cylinder exploded inside the kitchen of a civilian employee from the Ministry of Interior, causing no casualties.

Kidnapping (Baghdad):

Security forces rescued a kidnapped girl, a 2006-born student, from captivity in the al-Zaafaraniya area.

Arson Incident (Baghdad):

Authorities arrested a Ministry of Defense soldier who set fire to his own home while intoxicated following a family dispute.

Traffic Accident (Kurdistan Region of Iraq):

Two people were injured in a traffic accident in Erbil province.

Armed Dispute (Kurdistan Region of Iraq):

Two people were injured in Erbil in an armed clash that erupted over a dispute related to the construction of a mosque.