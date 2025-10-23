Iraq security brief: Kidnapped girl rescued, soldier arrested for arson
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key judicial and security developments reported across Iraq on October 23, 2025.
Murder Case (Dhi Qar):
A local court sentenced a man to 15 years in prison after convicting him of killing his son by gunfire.
Drug Trafficking (Najaf):
The Najaf Criminal Court issued a life sentence to a man found guilty of smuggling narcotics by swallowing plastic capsules and selling them inside the province.
Cyber Crime (Babil):
Security forces detained an individual accused of online misconduct following a targeted surveillance operation.
Accident (Baghdad):
A small gas cylinder exploded inside the kitchen of a civilian employee from the Ministry of Interior, causing no casualties.
Kidnapping (Baghdad):
Security forces rescued a kidnapped girl, a 2006-born student, from captivity in the al-Zaafaraniya area.
Arson Incident (Baghdad):
Authorities arrested a Ministry of Defense soldier who set fire to his own home while intoxicated following a family dispute.
Traffic Accident (Kurdistan Region of Iraq):
Two people were injured in a traffic accident in Erbil province.
Armed Dispute (Kurdistan Region of Iraq):
Two people were injured in Erbil in an armed clash that erupted over a dispute related to the construction of a mosque.