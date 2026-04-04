Iraq’s Bazarkan oilfield maintains output after six-drone strike

Shafaq News- Maysan

Drone strikes hit Iraq’s Bazarkan oilfield in southern Maysan province, damaging storage facilities but leaving workers unhurt, the Ministry of Oil reported on Saturday.

The ministry noted that operations at the field continued under heightened precautionary measures.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that six unidentified drones targeted the Bazarkan oilfield. No party has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.