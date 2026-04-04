Unknown drones hit foreign company sites at Bazarkan oil field in Maysan

Shafaq News- Maysan

Six unidentified drones targeted the Bazarkan oil field in Iraq’s southern Maysan province on Saturday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.

The attack struck facilities operated by foreign companies within the field, one of the province’s key oil production sites.

The strike caused material damage but no casualties were reported. No party has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Earlier today, an unidentified drone struck the Majnoon oil field in western Basra province, hitting offices belonging to KBR, an American energy services company operating at the site.

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