Iraq raises security to maximum level before vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has entered its highest state of alert as security forces implement nationwide measures to protect the upcoming parliamentary elections, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source explained that all units have moved to Alert Level C, Iraq’s highest state of military readiness, as part of the election security plan covering all provinces except the Kurdistan Region. The measure involves full deployment of forces, reinforced checkpoints, and continuous preparedness for any threat to national security or public order.

The heightened alert comes ahead of the election silence period, which begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 8. Special voting for security forces will take place on Sunday, followed by the general vote on Tuesday, November 11.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Revised law reshapes the path to power

Nationwide, out of nearly 30 million eligible Iraqis, about 21.4 million have completed voter registration and will choose 329 representatives across 18 districts, while roughly seven million will not take part due to unrenewed biometric cards.