Iraq destroys eight ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk
2026-08-10T09:41:28+00:00
Shafaq News- Kirkuk
Iraqi forces destroyed eight hideouts belonging to remaining ISIS elements in concentrated airstrikes within the area of responsibility of the 11th Division under the Kirkuk Operations Command, Iraq's Security Media Cell stated on Monday.
Further details would be released later, according to the cell.
On July 20th, an airborne special forces unit destroyed six ISIS hideouts in the Zghaitoun Valley in Kirkuk.