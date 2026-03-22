Iraq appoints new Nineveh Operations commander

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq assigned Major General Abdullah Ramadan Al-Jubouri as commander of Nineveh Operations on Sunday, replacing Major General Qutaiba Al-Jubouri, amid ongoing security tensions in the country including recurrent attacks on US sites and PMF headquarters.

A security source told Shafaq News, that the appointment is a part of administrative and security changes by caretaker Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to improving field performance and coordination among security forces in the province.