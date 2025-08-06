Iraq, Saudi Arabia ink sweeping anti-drug pact

Shafaq News – Riyadh / Baghdad

Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed a 17-point memorandum of understanding to boost joint efforts in combating drug trafficking and the smuggling of chemical precursors, according to a statement released by the Iraqi Minister of Health.

The MoU outlines cooperation in information exchange, technical expertise sharing, and early warning systems, as well as joint efforts in prevention, monitoring, and surveillance. The statement described the signing as a “significant step” in advancing regional partnerships to counter the growing threat of narcotics, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to collaborating with regional allies.

The two countries have maintained close coordination in drug interdiction efforts. On March 16, Iraqi authorities foiled a smuggling attempt involving nearly seven million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of children's toys and ironing boards. The bust was made possible through intelligence shared by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.

In a separate case, Iraq’s Interior Ministry seized around 1.1 tons of Captagon pills smuggled from Syria. Iraqi officials confirmed that the operation was carried out with support from Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, which provided intelligence indicating the route through Syria and Turkiye.