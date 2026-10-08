Shafaq News- Wasit

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity said on Thursday it had arrested a man suspected of defrauding residents of Wasit province by promising them government jobs in exchange for money.

Investigators from the commission's Wasit office caught the suspect, who works for a media organization, after he allegedly took the first payment from a resident. According to the commission, he had promised the man that his wife would be appointed to a government department and gave him an appointment letter in her name that the commission said was forged.

The suspect then allegedly asked for a second payment to issue an order for the woman to start work. He was arrested with the money in his possession and admitted receiving it, the commission said.

An investigating judge ordered him detained under Resolution No. 160 of 1983, as amended. Wasit lies southeast of Baghdad.