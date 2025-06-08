German police arrest Iraqi man over Passau car attack

Shafaq News/ German police arrested a 48-year-old Iraqi man after he allegedly rammed his car into a group of people in Passau, southern Germany, on Saturday evening, injuring five.

Authorities said the suspect faces attempted murder charges. Initial investigations suggested the attack was deliberate, with police indicating it may have been linked to a custody dispute between the man and his wife.

Among the injured were the suspect’s 40-year-old wife and their five-year-old daughter. Police said the suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident and has been questioned, although it remains unclear whether he has provided any statements.

Three of the five injured, including the suspect’s daughter, have been released from the hospital. His wife and another woman remain hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.