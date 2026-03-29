Four ready-to-fire rockets seized in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

On Sunday, security forces discovered four Katyusha-type rockets and their launch platforms in the city of Kirkuk, northern Iraq.

According to a statement, the 11th Division of the Iraqi Security Forces, acting on intelligence, located the rockets —ready for use— near the First of June checkpoint of the Kirkuk police and transferred the equipment to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

No suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.