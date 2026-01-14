Exclusive: Ain Al-Asad base withdrawals are scheduled

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The movements currently taking place at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar fall within the framework of the official withdrawal scheduled for January 15, an Iraqi security source clarified on Wednesday.

Earlier, local media outlets and social media platforms reported the start of a US and International Coalition withdrawal from Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq, coinciding with reports that the United States has begun evacuating some of its troops from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and from other regional bases, amid concerns over a potential military confrontation with Iran linked to ongoing protests inside the country, according to two informed sources cited by Axios.

The source told Shafaq News that US-led Global Coalition forces began the withdrawal process on Tuesday, stressing that “no exceptional security developments have accompanied the operation, which is being carried out according to a timetable coordinated with Iraqi security forces.”