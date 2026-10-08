Shafaq News- Nineveh

A court in Nineveh sentenced the province's former youth and sports director to five years and one month in prison for deliberately harming public funds, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity said on Thursday.

The Nineveh Criminal Court convicted him of deliberately damaging the funds and interests of the Umm al-Rabiain Chess Club, which he headed, according to the commission. Umm al-Rabiain is a traditional name for Mosul, the provincial capital.

The commission said he handled money linked to a property owned by the Youth and Sports Ministry and signed a contract without the authority to do so or the ministry's approval, leading to a waste of public funds.

The verdict, issued in his presence, was based on Article 340 of Iraq's Penal Code, which covers deliberate harm to public funds or state interests by public officials.