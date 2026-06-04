Electrical fault sparks fire at poultry farm in Iraq’s Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

A fire sparked by an electrical fault swept through a poultry farm in Basra province, southern Iraq, causing material damage, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The blaze erupted at a facility in Al-Zubair district, destroying two production halls and damaging around 1,500 cartons of eggs. No injuries were reported.

Civil Defense crews contained the fire before it reached other sections of the farm, while authorities continued to assess the extent of the losses.

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