Drones hit two oil companies in western Basra, No casualties

Shafaq News- Basra

Simultaneous drone strikes targeted two oil companies operating in western Basra province on Saturday, causing significant material damage without casualties, a Basra security source told Shafaq News.

Al Majal for Oil and Energy Services, operating in the Al-Barjisiyah area west of Basra, was struck at the same time as a separate attack on a site operated by Schlumberger (SLB), the American oilfield services company active at the North Rumaila oil field, according to the same source.

The strikes focused on logistical storage facilities and equipment belonging to both companies, triggering large fires at the targeted sites. Civil defense teams were mobilized and subsequently brought the fires under full control.

Security forces have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the twin attack and identify those responsible.