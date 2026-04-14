Saudi Arabia condemns drone attacks from Iraq, urges Baghdad to act

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday condemned drone attacks targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, launched from Iraqi territory, stressing the need for the Iraqi government to act responsibly in addressing these threats.

The council, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirmed its “firm rejection of violations of state sovereignty and attempts to destabilize regional security.”

The condemnation comes two days after the Saudi Foreign Ministry summoned Iraq’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Safia Taleb al-Suhail, over the drone launches originating from Iraq. On March 25, 2026, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan jointly called on Baghdad to take decisive measures to halt attacks by Iraqi armed factions against neighboring countries.