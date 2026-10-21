Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq’s security forces seized about 600,000 Captagon pills weighing 105 kilograms and arrested two suspected international drug traffickers in Diyala province, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The arrests took place in Khanaqin district during an operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in Al-Anbar province in coordination with its counterpart in Diyala. The shipment, according to the ministry was destined for a neighboring country.

On Tuesday, Iraqi border guards thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 32 kilograms of narcotic pills from Syria into Al-Anbar province using a balloon.

From 2023 through July 2026, Iraqi authorities confiscated 16.8 tons of narcotics, obtained 380 death sentences and 150 life sentences, and issued 190 international arrest warrants in drug-related cases.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation