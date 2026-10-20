Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi border guards thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria into Al-Anbar province using a balloon, the Border Guard Command said on Tuesday.

The airborne device carried 32 kilograms of narcotic pills —more than 196,000 tablets— and was detected during operations to prevent drugs and psychotropic substances from entering the country.

On October 18, security forces arrested three suspected international drug traffickers and recovered 30 kilograms of narcotics.

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