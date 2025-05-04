Baghdad threat: ISIS militant killed

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces killed one Islamic State (ISIS) militant and wounded another during armed clashes in Al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, a security source reported on Sunday.

A Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighter was also injured in the exchange, which erupted during a search operation targeting ISIS remnants in the area.

Security units continue to sweep the district, which remains a hotspot for militant activity despite intensified counterterrorism efforts. In January, four officers were killed and five injured during an anti-ISIS operation in the district when an ammunition depot exploded.

ISIS emerged from al-Qaeda’s Iraq branch and seized large swathes of territory across Iraq and Syria in 2014. The group declared a self-styled caliphate before being militarily defeated by Iraqi and Kurdish forces in 2017.

Despite losing territorial control, ISIS continues to operate as an insurgent network, carrying out ambushes, bombings, kidnappings, and assassinations, particularly in rural and contested areas. Security officials warn that the group remains a persistent threat, exploiting gaps in local governance and terrain favorable to guerrilla tactics.