Baghdad, Tehran step up coordination on Iranian armed groups in Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi and Iranian officials stressed the need to prevent armed groups in the Kurdistan Region from launching activities or cross-border attacks that could threaten regional stability during high-level security talks in Baghdad on Monday.

The meeting of the Iraqi-Iranian High Security Committee focused on implementing the bilateral security agreement between the two countries, tightening border controls, and enhancing joint coordination to prevent infiltration and movements by “terrorist or armed groups.”

The Iranian side presented information regarding alleged activities of some Iranian armed groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan, while both sides agreed to take the necessary measures to address the issue and prevent any activity that could undermine regional security.

During the meeting, Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassim al-Araji reaffirmed Baghdad’s position that Iraqi territory must not be used to launch hostile acts or military operations against neighboring countries.

Iran has long accused Kurdish Iranian opposition groups in northern Iraq of smuggling fighters and weapons across the border to carry out attacks inside Iran.

In 2023, Baghdad and Tehran signed a security agreement aimed at tightening border controls and enhancing security cooperation. Under the deal, Iraq committed to preventing armed groups in the Region from using Iraqi territory to launch attacks on Iran. Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials have repeatedly assured Tehran that Kurdistan will not be used as a base to threaten neighboring countries.

Read more: Iraqi–Iranian Security MoU rekindles a decade of border deals—and old controversies

Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has witnessed repeated missile and drone incidents, including strikes targeting sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. On Sunday, four missiles struck a camp hosting these groups in the Alana Valley of Khalifan district, northeast of Erbil, according to a source who spoke to Shafaq News.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon