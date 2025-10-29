Babil acts on foreign nationals for residency violations

Shafaq News – Babil

Iraqi security forces detained four foreign nationals in Babil province for violating residency laws, the local police command confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the command confirmed that checkpoint units across the province detained three Pakistani nationals and another foreign national, describing the arrests as part of ongoing security efforts to maintain public order.

All detainees were referred to the competent authorities for legal action.

Iraq’s Foreigners' Residence Law No. 118 of 1978 requires foreign nationals to hold valid passports and entry permits, with violations punishable by deportation or imprisonment.

The arrests come amid a growing influx of foreign labor in Iraq. The Strategic Center for Human Rights estimates that around one million undocumented workers are currently employed across various sectors, further straining a labor market where millions of Iraqis already struggle to find jobs.

