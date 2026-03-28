Airstrikes target military camp in Iraq’s Wasit province

Shafaq News- Wasit

Two airstrikes targeted a military camp in Iraq’s Wasit province early Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strikes hit the site in the Al-Khamas area at around 2:00 a.m. local time, with the nature and origin of the attack not clear.

The source added that units from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary force, opened fire at low-flying aircraft near the targeted camp.