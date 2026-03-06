Airstrike targets "Kataib Imam Ali" headquarters south of Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An airstrike has targeted a facility belonging to the "Kataib Imam Ali" faction in the Qayyarah district, south of Mosul, a security source in Nineveh province said on Friday.

The extent of the damage or possible casualties has not yet been determined, the source added, noting that ongoing aerial activity over the area has prevented specialized teams from reaching the site to conduct an initial assessment.

Read more: Post-Khamenei Iraq: Factional pressure Vs. state sovereignty