Air defenses down two drones near Baghdad Airport

Air defenses down two drones near Baghdad Airport
2026-03-21T21:01:48+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The two drones that targeted the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport were shot down by air defenses on Saturday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drones were downed before reaching a logistics support facility within the airport perimeter, the source explained.

Debris from one of the drones fell in the nearby al-Jihad neighborhood, west of the capital.

No casualties or material damage were immediately reported.

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