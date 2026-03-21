Air defenses down two drones near Baghdad Airport
2026-03-21T21:01:48+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
The two drones that targeted the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport were shot down by air defenses on Saturday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.
The drones were downed before reaching a logistics support facility within the airport perimeter, the source explained.
Debris from one of the drones fell in the nearby al-Jihad neighborhood, west of the capital.
No casualties or material damage were immediately reported.