Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Air Force and Army Aviation commands will stage flyovers over Baghdad and other provinces from 10:00 a.m. on Friday to mark the National Sovereignty Day, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, formally marked Sovereignty Day on Wednesday as he announced the end of the US-led Coalition’s military mission in Iraq. The coalition was formed in 2014 to fight ISIS.