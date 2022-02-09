UN warns of ISIS re-surge- Report

Shafaq News / The United Nations warned of ISIS's resurge following the Ghwaryan prison attack in al-Hasaka, Syria.

In a report, the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism and head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), Vladimir Voronkov, said, "the threat posed by Da’esh and its affiliates continued to increase during the second half of 2021."

"Da’esh’s recent activity in Africa is another likely topic of discussion", pointing to, "the emergence of a regional terrorism threat in Central and Eastern Africa, which is characterised by the proliferation of funds, intensified recruitment efforts, and terrorist tactics linked to Da’esh affiliates in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)."

"The Secretary-General’s report indicates that Da’esh’s leadership continues to control substantial financial resources, with member states estimating that it has access to between $25 and $50 million in funds", he noted.

The Secretary-General’s report describes “online terrorist radicalisation and recruitment” as one of the foremost concerns relating to Da’esh in non-conflict zones and notes that the group and its affiliates have continued attempting to exploit socioeconomic hardship, grievances, and political tensions.