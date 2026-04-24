Twenty-three years on: Iraq got what the 2003 invasion produced

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On April 9, 2003, American tanks rolled into the heart of Baghdad, and Saddam Hussein's statue fell. What followed —twenty-three years of political turbulence, economic dependency, sectarian fracture, and institutional fragility— is often described as a failure of reconstruction.

The first and most consequential decision came within weeks of the invasion. US Administrator Paul Bremer dissolved the Iraqi Army, dismissed the ministries of Defense and Interior, and put approximately 400,000 trained soldiers on the street without income, purpose, or a state to serve.

Military expert Ali al-Maamari, speaking to Shafaq News, does not reach for diplomatic language to describe what followed. Bremer's decision, he says, "was unjust" —it left Iraq in a state of security anxiety and instability, directly enabling the rise of armed groups, sectarian terror, and ethnic fragmentation. The vacuum did not stay empty as Al-Qaeda and ISIS filled it.

The competition, rather than cohesion, replaced the old order, fracturing it along the deepest available fault lines. Fahd al-Jubouri, a senior figure in the Al-Hikma Movement led by Ammar al-Hakim and a member of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the dominant bloc in Iraqi politics, describes the post-2003 transition as moving from "a repressive dictatorial system to an unregulated democracy" that generated continuous crises.

Over six electoral cycles, Iraqis chose their representatives. But the act of voting did not dissolve the divisions the new system had organized itself around —it institutionalized them.

Read more: New era of control: Can Iraq's free press survive its politically-tainted rulers?

Al-Jubouri puts it plainly: a portion of the Iraqi people lost their national identity. In its place rose sectarian, ethnic, and partisan identities, visible everywhere, and nowhere more toxically than on social media, where political disagreement collapsed into accusation.

One person is dismissed as a nationalist, while another is labeled a traitor or a foreign agent. The vocabulary of national debate became the vocabulary of mutual delegitimization. "We are now in the middle of the road, trying to write the basic equation: a state that sponsors and takes responsibility for every detail," al-Jubouri says.

Whether that equation gets written depends, he argues, on whether forces that benefit from a weak state can be contained.

The economy followed its own version of the same logic. Economist Mustafa al-Faraj describes the post-2003 transition as a move from one form of dependency to another. Iraq exchanged the constraints of international embargo for near-total reliance on oil, which now accounts for roughly 90 percent of government revenue and 95 percent of exports, according to World Bank and IMF estimates.

Youth unemployment approaches 30 percent. Public sector salaries and pensions consume more than half of national spending —a pattern the World Bank has repeatedly flagged as unsustainable.

Read more: Youth in despair, no jobs to share: Iraq’s workforce hanging in the air

The import liberalization that followed the invasion compounded the problem in ways that receive less attention than they deserve. Al-Faraj considered that opening the market "whetted the appetite of traders and neighboring countries at the expense of the local producer."

With the agriculture hollowed out and the industry stalled, the public sector expanded to absorb labor that a productive economy would have generated differently.

Iraq sits on some of the world's largest proven oil reserves and cannot reliably power its own cities, having spent more than $80 billion on electricity infrastructure since 2003, according to the Ministry of Electricity, with daily shortages still the norm.

The media landscape underwent its own transformation, expansive in form, contested in substance. Media academic Haidar Shallal describes the shift from a single state broadcaster to a fragmented ecosystem of more than 100 satellite channels and hundreds of radio outlets as genuine but incomplete.

The technology created space; professional and regulatory frameworks did not keep pace. The new emergence, Shallal argues, became "an arena of conflict between political, religious, and social forces" rather than a public sphere.

Iraq now ranks 155th globally in press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders, which has recorded more than 340 journalist deaths in the country over three decades —the highest of any city worldwide for Baghdad. Shallal's prescription is spare and pointed: Iraq needs media that "calms souls rather than terrifies them."

Zooming out from the domestic, political science professor Issam al-Feyli of Al-Mustansiriya University places 2003 within a longer geopolitical rupture. The fall of Saddam Hussein's regime, he pointed out, was "the beginning of the New Middle East project" —one whose consequences extended far beyond Iraq's borders, contributing to the peaceful collapse of other regional governments, enabling expanded Israeli diplomatic presence across the Arab world, and draining the economic capacity of states through sustained internal conflict.

Al-Feyli draws the comparison explicitly: what 2003 set in motion rivals the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916 in its reordering of the regional map.

Twenty-three years on, Iraq is neither collapsed nor consolidated. Its institutions function under strain. Its politics are active and divided, while its oil wealth is real and insufficient to substitute for a functioning economy. The events of April 2003 did remove a dictator, but also removed the architecture of a state and replaced it with conditions that produced, reliably and logically, everything that followed.

Iraq, understood on its own terms, raises a harder question: given those conditions, what could realistically have succeeded?

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.