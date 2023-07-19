Tourism diversity with no attractions: how can it be revived?

Shafaq News / Experts assert that Iraq's tourism potential, encompassing religious, recreational, and archaeological facets, falls short of establishing the nation as a prime destination for attracting tourists. Hence, they underscore the imperative of formulating a scientifically grounded marketing strategy to invigorate this sector.

Tourism holds a preeminent position as a pivotal revenue source for numerous countries, owing to its capacity to bring in foreign currency.

Distinct from many developed tourist nations, Iraq boasts an unparalleled civilizational and cultural heritage, replete with historical archaeological sites such as Ur, Uruk, Babylon, Assyria, Nineveh, and Hatra, among others.

Tourist and recreational sites, particularly those situated in the Kurdistan region, experience substantial influxes of tourists, particularly during the summer season. Concurrently, religious tourism experiences a surge during festivities and pilgrimages, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming Muharram.

Regarding legislation, Ammar Yasser Katan, head of the Service Association for Tourism and Cooperative Hospitality, urges those responsible for the tourism sector to diligently identify and promote tourist destinations, aiming to attract the maximum number of tourists.

On the other hand, economic expert Abdul Rahman al-Sheikhly advocates the enactment of regulations governing the tourism sector, particularly the religious aspect, which would involve levying fees to constitute a significant economic resource. Moreover, providing adequate accommodations and modern transportation options for tourists, prioritizing their safety, is also crucial.

Specialists establish a direct correlation between the amelioration and stability of the security situation and the augmentation of tourism across all dimensions, be it religious, recreational, or archaeological.

An appealing environment plays an equally pivotal role in attracting tourists, as asserted by Ali Naji, a member of the Green Iraq Observatory, focusing on environmental and climate change matters. He expounds that Kurdistan serves as an exemplary illustration, as its allure surpasses that of tourist areas in the central and southern regions.

Naji further clarifies that the environment encompasses not only cleanliness and pollutants but also factors such as noise levels, afforestation, and air quality, which collectively contribute to the overall appeal of tourist destinations.

Concerning religious tourism, as the month of Muharram (commencing on July 19) approaches, Najaf governorate is diligently preparing to welcome pilgrims hailing from both domestic and international origins. Anticipations are high, with expectations of surpassing last year's figures, as affirmed by Sa’eb Radhi Abu Ghaneim, the head of the Najaf Hotels and Restaurants Association, during a conversation with the Shafaq News Agency. Mr. Abu Ghaneim emphasized that hotel proprietors have meticulously readied themselves to ensure the seamless and successful accommodation of the esteemed pilgrims.