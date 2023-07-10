Shuffling the chessboard: unraveling Iraq's security adjustments

Shafaq News / The timing and objectives of the security adjustments implemented by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, have raised a multitude of questions. Security experts assert that these adjustments, referred to as "rotations and transfers," are clandestinely orchestrated by the involved parties. The actual occurrence seems to be a process aimed at satisfying political reconciliation and fortifying the parties.
On a specific Wednesday, al-Sudani enacted changes to various security sites with the intention of rejuvenating them and enabling other leaders to manage the security file, thereby enhancing the performance efficiency of security institutions.
Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasul, the military spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, indicated that this decision was made following a thorough evaluation to improve security and stability in different parts of the nation and fulfill the requirements of the general public. This necessitated operating under a professional vision by appointing new and effective security leaders, whose performance will be continually assessed.
According to security expert Ahmed al-Sharifi, Iraqi public opinion, international monitoring entities, the United Nations, and the U.S. representative have been closely monitoring the government's progress in instigating changes within state institutions, particularly in terms of reforming the administrative structure. The spotlight has specifically focused on the security and military institutions to ensure their independence.
However, the recent developments appear to be merely a process of rotation and transfer, taking into account that all special positions are subject to partisan quotas. Consequently, the process revolves around parties and their domination of institutions, while the institutions themselves remain unable to fulfill their functional role.
Al-Sharifi further elaborated that when an institution aligns itself with a particular party, it signifies a lack of its own strategy and vision to safeguard and uphold the security of the state. This concept, known as sustainable security, has not been achieved as exemplified by the departure of al-Shatri, a member of the Badr Organization, and the subsequent appointment of al-Basri, who also belongs to the same organization. Consequently, the Badr Organization continues to exert control over the security joint, as is the case with the Ministries of Defense and Interior.
" The Ministry of Defense is closely associated with the Islamic Party, and while leadership changes occur within the party, the power dynamics within the ministry remain unchanged, operating covertly," he explained. Furthermore, he added that the Badr Organization also exerts control over the Ministry of Interior. Therefore, despite the various personnel changes, the overall administration remains intact, and the adjustments can be seen as primarily driven by political motives.
Security expert Adnan al-Kinani emphasized that the recent developments represent a process aimed at satisfying political reconciliation and fortifying the political parties. According to him, these parties believe that there are individuals working behind the scenes to expose their misappropriations. As a result, they are striving to gain influence over the security services to shield themselves from accountability and legal prosecution.
Al-Kinani conveyed to the Shafaq News Agency that these adjustments serve as a message to those who investigate the activities of political parties, whether they are politicians or civilians, suggesting that they may be framed with false charges to silence their scrutiny.
A security source informed the Shafaq News Agency that Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi has assigned Maj. Gen. Ahmed Dawood al-Khafaji as the Secretary General of the ministry, replacing Lieutenant General Karim Nazzal.
This decision followed the previous day's changes made by al-Sudani to the Intelligence and National Security Agency, where Hamid al-Shatri was replaced by Abu Ali al-Basri as the agency's head. Additionally, Faleh al-Issawi, the second undersecretary of the National Security Agency, was replaced by Muthanna al-Obaidi.
Furthermore, the assignment of Majid al-Dulaimi within the intelligence service was terminated, and Waqas Muhammad was appointed as his replacement. Moreover, Hamid al-Shatri and Majid al-Dulaimi were transferred to the National Security Advisory.
The adjustments also involved the termination of Faleh Younis Hassan's role as the administrative undersecretary of the N.S.S., with Muthanna Arzouki Waheeb being appointed in his place. Ahmed Salman Dawood was assigned the duties of security undersecretary of the agency, while Sabah Nouri Amin al-Nu’aimi became the director general of the technical department within the agency.
Additionally, Mohammed Atta Abboud Jawdeh was rotated from the position of director general of the provincial security department in the National Security Agency to acting director general of the Baghdad Security Department. Meanwhile, Ali Shamran Khaza’al, the director of the Basra Security Department in the National Security Agency, assumed the duties of director general of the provincial security department within the agency.