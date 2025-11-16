Samarra’s yellow watermelon season sets market standard

Shafaq News

Samarra’s farms in northern Saladin province reported a strong season of yellow watermelon production this year, with growers noting rising demand in local markets driven by the fruit’s quality, sweet flavor, and distinctive golden color.

Farmers told Shafaq News that the 2025 harvest is one of the richest in years, crediting stable weather and improved irrigation practices for higher output and better fruit quality.

Local farmer Ammar Saleh said production surpassed expectations across most fields, explaining that steady temperatures and limited pest activity supported higher yields and improved flavor.

Saleh added that Samarra’s soil provides natural conditions that shape the watermelon’s familiar taste, noting that irrigation from canals linked to the Tigris River keeps moisture levels balanced without softening the fruit.

Another farmer, Mohammed al-Samarrai, said the crop has begun to compete with imported varieties after improvements in sorting and transport reduced spoilage, delivering the fruit to markets in better condition. He added that growers now rely on meticulous grading before packaging, which has strengthened confidence among produce wholesalers.

The yellow watermelon season has also become an important economic lifeline for many families in Samarra, offering annual income and creating seasonal jobs in harvesting, loading, and sorting.

Despite the big harvest, farmers continue to face challenges, particularly rising transport and labor costs. Farmer Abdullah Saleh said moving the crop to markets requires suitable trucks and additional workers, raising expenses and reducing profit margins.

He added that limited government support for agricultural machinery and fuel remains a burden, emphasizing that sustained success will require closer coordination between authorities and growers.

Hassan Khalil, one of the area’s main fruit wholesalers, said demand for Samarra’s yellow watermelon has increased in recent years as its quality and consistency have gained wider recognition. He noted that most shipments are moved at night to avoid daytime heat, ensuring the fruit reaches markets in Baghdad, Diyala, Kirkuk, and al-Anbar in good condition.

Economic analyst Alaa al-Karkhi said prices have remained relatively stable this season despite rising transport and labor costs, adding that summer markets depend heavily on local produce, and Samarra’s strong output has kept prices in the range of 500–800 dinars (about $0.60) per kilogram.

Al-Karkhi said future price stability will rely on total production—expected to remain strong—along with efficient transport and marketing, noting that the absence of modern cooling systems continues to cause losses for farmers and hampers long-term stability.

He said Samarra’s yellow watermelon “has the characteristics needed for future export, but progress requires improved packaging and broader use of refrigerated transport.”

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.