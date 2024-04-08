Saddam Hussein’s granddaughter lives it up at luxurious party in Dubai

Shafaq News/ Hareer Hussein Kamel has been enjoying life’s finer things, according to posts on her Instagram page. Late last week, she attended a ritzy gathering in Dubai sponsored by jewelry maker Cartier, where she sported a flowing teal and tan dress and posed with uniformed workers. “Thank you for the beautiful invitation,” she wrote, along with a flower emoji. As the New York Post noted, Hussein Kamel has posted homages to her late grandfather on Instagram, despite his history of war crimes. Hussein Kamel’s dad was allegedly killed in a battle with Saddam Hussein’s forces after defecting in the 1990s.

“May God have mercy on you, hero of heroes and a man of men,” she wrote in one post. “May your soul rest in peace,” she added in another. Following the onset of the Iraq War in 2003, Hussein Kamel fled to Jordan, where she and her mother were given asylum.