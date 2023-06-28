Neglect, delay hinder tourism in Diyala, despite potential

Shafaq News / Diyala, an Iraqi province with a strategic geographical location and abundant tourism resources, has been plagued by neglect and delay in its tourism sector over the past decades, according to officials and experts.

Salah Mahdi Al-Mujamai, the former head of the disbanded office of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights in Diyala, pointed out in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that "the security situation in the province during past periods, and its repercussions on the public opinion nationwide, have made Diyala unattractive for tourism investment, despite its potential to lead the tourism sector in the country."

Despite the presence of numerous tourist and strategic sites in Diyala, the tourism sector remains stagnant in the province due to its proximity to the capital, Baghdad. This has compelled citizens to spend their holidays and occasions in tourist areas in the capital, as stated by Al-Mujamai.

He further stated, "Diyala's geographical location, which is central to several provinces and its connections to the Kurdistan region through multiple corridors, has not helped the province to uplift its tourism reality."

Al-Mujamai highlighted, "60% of Diyala's population, who belong to the middle-income and above brackets, spend their holidays in the Kurdistan region, while 40% of low-income individuals are forced to spend their holidays in simple and primitive religious shrines and tourist parks, which many describe as 'miserable'."

The former local official blamed the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority for the decline of the tourism sector and the neglect of strategic sites that could transform the province into a tourist attraction competing with Baghdad and Kurdistan in attracting tourists and visitors.

The revival of tourism in Diyala depends on government investments, yet the local governments have shown little genuine interest in the tourism sector, despite investors' efforts to create economically productive sites in Diyala, according to Hatem Abdul Jawad, the acting mayor of Al-Muqdadiyah.

Abdul Jawad stated, "Diyala still lacks security and political stability, in addition to the national and sectarian obstacles and influences, which have made it unattractive to investors who are reluctant to enter Diyala, not only within the tourism sector but also in other sectors."

He added that "Diyala has not received genuine investment opportunities that would place it at the forefront of the tourism competition, due to the reliance of local administrations on limited budgets that are primarily allocated to essential services, with only a small portion directed towards simple and primitive tourism projects, including parks and gardens that do not live up to the aspirations of the province's residents."

Abdul Jawad emphasized the presence of strategic tourist sites in Diyala that could compete with other provinces and the Kurdistan region, if properly invested in, such as Lake Hamrin and the Sadda Dam areas. These areas possess tourism assets, including abundant water resources and fertile lands suitable for distinguished green tourist spaces.

Furthermore, the mayor of Baqubah, Abdullah Ahmed Al-Hayali, reinforced the notion that the decline of the tourism sector in Diyala is attributed to the obstacles and hindrances of the investment law, which still stands as a barrier for investors due to several provisions that require the government and relevant authorities to reconsider and provide attractive facilities and concessions for tourism investment.

Al-Hayali revealed during his interview with Shafaq News agency the ongoing implementation of pioneering tourism projects in Baqubah, which will lead the tourism sector towards significant transformation and development. The most prominent project is the "Tourism City" in the Al-Mualimeen neighborhood, west of Baqubah, with an area of 45 acres and an accomplishment rate approaching 70%.

He concluded by confirming the efforts to establish a "park" in Baqubah and a "tourism facility" in the area between the two bridges in the city center. He stated that it will include a restaurant, a tourist tower, and other advanced tourist facilities within the scope of investment opportunities.