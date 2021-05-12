Multiple constituencies inflame Al-Anbar's electoral scene

Category: Report

Date: 2021-05-12T17:38:01+0000

Shafaq News / The recent movements of Sunni political forces in Al-Anbar cast a shadow over the social and tribal scene after candidates mobilized their tribes for the upcoming electoral race. The electoral race is quite evident in the reflections of the television interview between MP Yahya Al-Mohammadi and former MP Faris Al-Faris Al-Fahdawi, on the file of the abductees and the Sunni forces’ responsibility. It was preceded by the quarrel between MP Heibat Al-Halbousi with the deputy head of the National Security Service Faleh Al-Issawi. The latter issued a strongly worded statement and demanded that Mp Al-Halbusi’s tribe publicly apologize for what he described as "abuse". The scene in western Al-Anbar, specifically the upper Euphrates region, is similar to that of Fallujah and Ramadi, as tribal polarization was evident even in the areas between towns such as Ana, Rawa, Haditha, Alos, Al-Qa’im, Al-Rummana, Rutba, and others. Al-Anbar’s residents blame the candidates' use of their tribes instead of relying on their programs or projects, while MPs and politicians say the multi-district system within the same governorate also has repercussions. "These electoral conflicts are a reflection of the nature of multiple electoral districts’ system divided tribally and politically, as the conflict will be raging within the same component, the same electoral district, and even the members of the same list," said Zafer Al-Ani, vice-chairman of the Iraqi parliament's foreign relations committee. Al-Ani continued, "The political forces accepted this regime and have to adapt to its consequences. Likely, the liberated cities started their electoral activities earlier than others and their conflicts resurfaced." "In general, these conflicts will deepen social problems on the one hand and contribute to increased turnout for the elections, as the public will treat the elections with intolerance as a victory for the tribe or the city towards others," he added. "The electoral system currently adopted contributes directly to deepening tribalism, in terms of returning to the sheikh and the tribe, and this, of course, runs counter to the values of civility and democracy, for democracy means opening up to the national horizon and modernity, not closing and bigotry of sub-affiliations. This confirms that it is the wrong path, and the only manifestation of democracy in Iraq is elections and nothing else," Al-Ani said. Mustafa Al-Kuhli, director of the Arab Project Office in Al-Anbar, stated, "The leaders and candidates of the Arab project in Al-Anbar are residents of the governorate, and so far the electoral program of the project has not been initiated, pending the approval of the candidates and the Commission to begin the electoral project’s implementation for the project’s candidates.” "All candidates began early to informally identify themselves and their electoral project by meeting tribes and holding community gatherings,” he added. "The democratic process in Al-Anbar in these and previous elections is organized and taking place smoothly. There is no danger to the political or community process, as all parties and their leaders are members of the governorate," Al-Kuhli concluded. In this regard, Nasrat Ayad, director of the Al-Anbar Electoral Commission office said that there is a good turnout in the electoral process compared to previous years, especially after the adoption of the electoral district law, "There is a strong movement to participate in the elections, especially among young people. This will contribute to the electoral process’s success, especially since young people are a large part of society.” "The voter data update rate in Al-Anbar was 47%, but when the plan was launched to deploy mobile teams to visit citizens at their homes to update their data, the percentage reached 63%," he added. As for Ahmed Al-Jumaili, a local expert in Al-Anbar, he said that the mobilization of tribes is a bad indicator, "The governorate has a tribal social structure and the excitement of tribal candidates creates a bad competition that reflects on Al-Anbar directly. Whoever wins will win according to his constituency and not the governorate, he might not worth going up to parliament and maybe a bad representative of his constituency’s people, and that will create gaps between tribes.” Al-Jumaili continued, “Increasing awareness in Al-Anbar is the only solution. The residents should consider the project, program, and biography of the candidate first and foremost because in the end the tribes’ sheikhs will not deliver electricity or clean water to people and will not contribute to making their lives more comfortable. Their votes are the only way to make a difference.”

related

Fear of "revenge" hinders the displaced people's return to "Jurf Sakhar"

Date: 2021-05-03 20:34:41

Al-Anbar's most stable cities complains of services’ lack

Date: 2020-11-19 19:48:05

Al-Qaeda Style: Eyes haunting Iraqis in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-13 18:33:36

Amid his rivals' objection, Al-Halbousi leads a movement to make Al-Anbar the capital of Sunni decision

Date: 2021-05-01 15:48:24