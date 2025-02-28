Millions lost: Wild boars devastate Samarra lettuce farms

Shafaq News/ Wild boars are devastating lettuce farms in Iraq’s Saladin Province, with farmers in Samarra District reporting widespread crop destruction and severe financial losses.

Haj Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Samarrai, a 79-year-old farmer in Samarra, described the challenges farmers are facing. “For generations, our families have relied on farming, but the wild boar problem has become unbearable,” he told Shafaq News.

“They destroy entire fields overnight, uprooting crops and rendering them useless,” Al-Samarrai noted, estimating that a substantial portion of his 15-dunam (approximately 3.7 acres) lettuce farm has been destroyed, which led to financial losses in the millions.

Farmers have attempted to protect their lands using various methods but with limited success. “The boars travel in groups, mainly targeting root crops like lettuce,” 45-year-old Youssef Jihad, another farmer told Shafaq News. “They are strong and intelligent, making it difficult to trap them.”

“Even when we hunt them, their numbers continue to grow,” Jihad remarked.

Concerns extend beyond agriculture, with reports of wild boars approaching populated areas. Speaking to Shafaq News, Mohsen Abdullah, a hunter from the region, noted, “These animals were previously confined to remote areas, but now they are appearing near urban outskirts.”

“Recently, one attacked my sons near the Samarra River,” Abdullah clarified.

The hunter also explained that efforts to control the wild boar population have been challenging, as these animals are “highly aggressive and can weigh between 150 to 250 kilograms (330-550 pounds).”

“We use various hunting techniques, including trenches and ambushes, but they continue to multiply,” Abdullah lamented.

Samarra District Qaimaqam Arshad Abdul Salam told Shafaq News that officials are working on a strategy to manage the wild boar population. “We are considering controlled hunting campaigns and chemical deterrents in coordination with environmental and veterinary experts,” he said.

Authorities acknowledged the difficulty of the task due to the wild boars’ adaptability and habitat preferences. “They primarily inhabit valleys and densely vegetated areas, making eradication efforts complicated,” Abdul Salam pointed out.

Veterinary expert Omar Hassan, in turn, outlined two primary methods for reducing the wild boar population: direct hunting and poisoning. “These animals are highly intelligent and often evade traps, making poisoned bait one of the more effective solutions,” he noted.