Kurdistan: Opposition parties move to crowd out the two big players in the electoral arena

Shafaq News / The origins of the pluralistic political action available in Kurdistan are clearly reflected, with parties and small forces running for the October 10th elections, betting through the freedom available to compete independently or through coalitions, in the hope of forming parliamentary alliances that may have a different Kurdish voice within the Iraqi parliament.

Despite what observers see as the wide partisan dominance of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (K.D.P.) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (P.U.K.) over the political scene in the Kurdistan Region over the past decades, many other parties have played different roles and competed the two big players in Kurdistan, in attempts to attract popular support.

While some believe that this multiparty may be a form of political fragmentation within the Region, and that it also affects the weight of the Kurdish presence in the political game in Baghdad, believers in the origins of democratic action realize that pluralism is not a fragmentation but a healthy phenomenon that contributes to enriching political action and the interests of citizens as long as it starts from the backgrounds of unity, and is keen to achieve their aspirations. Therefore, the government in Erbil opened the legal doors for personalities and blocs to form legitimate parties, even for those who emerged from the ranks of the K.D.P. and the P.U.K., and even those with which they differ politically and ideologically, as long as they are regulated within the framework of the applicable laws.

Therefore, in the context of accepting participation in power and popular representation of the people, small lists of defectors from the main Kurdish parties are moving to gain parliamentary seats that will enable them to preserve the rights of their constituents, and deliver their voice to Iraqi legislator, which is hoped to contribute to the prosperity of the Kurdistan Region and the development of relations with the federal government in Baghdad.

This acceptance includes, politically and legally, Islamist parties that differ from nationalist or socialist orientations that distinguish the two major parties. It is a recognition by the presidencies of the Region and the federal government of the right of voters with Islamic orientations, etc., to choose their representatives, even if the presence of their parties is limited.

Although Kurdish society is characterized by its conservative tendencies in general, it shows little support for Islamic movements and forces, some of which have emerged since the 1950s, linked to the Muslim Brotherhood movement and its branches of different political Islam, some of which appear to be radical. At the same time, the other adheres to its openness and flexibility.

Among them is the Kurdistan Islamic Union, which is considered a reformist and adopts a moderate approach to thought and practice. It considers the Kurdish nation to be part of the Islamic nation in general. The party hopes to change the next government approach, albeit relatively limited.

The List of the Islamic Union includes six candidates, including two former representatives, divided between the governorates, two in al-Sulaymaniah and two in Erbil, including one in the women's quota, and 2 in Duhok.

"We are determined to win five parliamentary seats or more, which we have touched during our election campaigns. Depending on our performance in the previous parliamentary session, our supporters trust and accept us," M.P. and candidate Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News agency.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union believes in civil action, distance from militarization and militias. The Union has four seats in the Iraqi parliament and five deputies in the Regional parliament.

Overall, observers do not expect small parties to be able to fight an easy battle on October 10th, with 3,552 candidates vying for 329 parliamentary seats and a strong presence of major parties and blocs.

Kocher said that his list has its own plans to ally with other lists, according to the polls, adding that it is too early to reveal the directions of the future list, "We will inevitably have a role, albeit limited, to play in shaping Iraq's political landscape as well as the next government program."

In parallel, the Kurdistan Justice Group is intensifying its efforts to win five parliamentary seats instead of two, with the list named more than ten candidates, including two female candidates, divided into five constituencies within Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, as they do not have a candidate in Duhok according to unannounced agreements between the leaders of Kurdish parties and blocs.

"The multiplicity of constituencies is not in the interest of small parties. It reduces the seats of the Kurdish ruling parties in the disputed areas," Saleem Hamza, head of the Kurdistan Justice bloc, told Shafaq News agency.

The Kurdistan Justice Group is an Islamic movement in Kurdistan, which follows the approach of the Sunnis and the Jamaa, founded by Ali Bapir in May 2001. Formerly, it was named the Kurdistan Islamic Group and is one of the main opposition factions in the Region.

"The Justice Group does not have anything against any of the Kurdish or other lists (Shiite, Sunni), so the principle of entering into strategic alliances exists and will be launched after the election results are announced," Hamza said, adding, "The alliances must be based on the principle of national visions, not racism. However, all plans and efforts are linked to the election results."

"The conflict between the two main Kurdish parties remains intense for the presidency," Hamza said, pointing that his list did not seek to nominate a presidential candidate, even though it is a political tradition adopted by party leaders since 2003.

Hamza said that there was almost certain information that the three presidencies have agreed to exchange their roles; in other words, the presidency of the republic may go to The Sunnis and parliament to Kurds. At the same time, the Shiites retain the government's presidency, "However, we are waiting for the results of the ballot."

"The small lists that are defecting from the lists or the two main parties in the Region will win the highest votes, especially from disgruntled voters on these parties. Therefore, the only beneficiary of the voting process is our lists, which are likely to be merged to form a considerable alliance," said an authorized figure in the Jil Jadid list.

The source declined to say any more details, but hinted that the upcoming surprises would "turn the balance of the entire political game".

The Jil Jadid bloc was formed by Kurdish businessman and politician Shaswar Abdul Wahid in 2017. He was known for his opposition to the Regional government and had previously headed a movement called "the La Movement". His list won eight seats in the Kurdistan parliament and four seats in the Iraqi parliament.