Iraqis rank ninth in Arab World in obesity, considered the laziest globally

Shafaq News/ As the world gears up for World Obesity Day on March 4th, Iraq finds itself struggling with a critical health issue, securing the ninth position in obesity rates among Arab countries.

Shockingly, around 30% of Iraqis are currently contending with obesity, sounding alarm bells among health experts.

The Global Picture of Obesity And Laziness Crisis

The Global Obesity Atlas, associated with the World Obesity Federation, released a report in May 2023 that painted a worrisome picture: over half of the global population is on the verge of obesity this year.

The World Health Organization identifies obesity as a major health concern in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, affecting over half of women (53%), nearly half of men (45%), and 8% of school-age children and adolescents.

Notably, Nauru Island takes the lead globally with a staggering 60% obesity rate.

In the Arab world, Kuwait leads with 34%, followed closely by Qatar and Saudi Arabia. However, Iraq, standing at the ninth position in the region, brings to light the pressing obesity issue within the country.

A study published in 2021 encompassed countries from around the world, classifying the top 5 laziest nations. Surprisingly, three Arab countries, including Iraq, topped the list of NewsPatrolling's five laziest nations on the planet.

The rankings are as follows: Brazil claimed the top spot for the laziest nation globally, with people in Brazil exhibiting 47% less activity compared to the physical activity guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

Iraq secured the second position, with Iraqis falling short in physical activity levels by 52%, as per the standards set by the World Health Organization.

People in Saudi Arabia ranked third as the third laziest globally, with their activity levels lower by 53%. In the fourth position were the residents of American Samoa, with their physical activity levels 53.4% below the specified standards.

Kuwait, in the fifth and last position, had its population falling significantly short by a staggering 67% compared to the defined physical activity standards.

Root Causes of Obesity

Dr. Dara Muhammad, a nutrition expert, pointed out that obesity is not a mere indicator of disease but rather a complex medical condition influenced by multifaceted factors. Malnutrition, stemming from heightened consumption of sugars and fats and a deficiency in vital nutrients, stands out as a significant contributor.

The reliance on fast food, sugary beverages, and processed snacks further fuels the escalation of obesity rates. He said.

Genetic factors, sedentary lifestyles, emotional states, stress, and economic conditions also play pivotal roles in the obesity narrative.

Dr. Muhammad stresses the importance of a balanced diet to maintain a healthy microbiome, cautioning that neglecting this balance can lead to undesirable outcomes, including obesity.

On the other hand, Dr. Ali Abu Tahain, a family medicine consultant, underscores that obesity is a widespread and serious disease, witnessing a significant global increase in obesity cases across various age groups.

Highlighting the WHO's data, Abu Tahain explained that 16% of the world's population suffers from obesity, representing a substantial and increasing figure compared to 13% about eight years ago. "The numbers have doubled over the last 30 years."

The doctor warned of obesity among children who have "shifted from outdoor activities to indoor electronic games. Obesity has become a global epidemic."

He points out that the primary and direct cause of obesity can be attributed to lifestyle changes, with the proliferation of restaurants, an increase in fatty and fast foods, and a lack of physical activity. Iraq is now among the top 5 laziest countries globally, particularly among women.

Avoiding Obesity: Expert Guidance for a Healthier Lifestyle

Nutrition specialists provide indispensable insights to combat obesity and mitigate associated health risks.

Abdulatif Kazem Al-Mousawi, a nutrition expert and researcher, stresses the pivotal role of dietary choices, emphasizing that bread poses a more significant risk than rice.

Al-Mousawi advocates for reducing excessive calorie intake and steering clear of carbonated drinks, sweets, and unnatural juices. Physical activity, especially walking exercises, is paramount for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, he underscores the importance of a balanced breakfast, trimming down dinner intake, and incorporating fruits and vegetables for overall well-being.

The experts highlight the significance of hydration, urging the consumption of water and natural juices over sugary drinks.

Meanwhile, Abu Tahain emphasizes the need to promote awareness of the importance of healthy eating, especially among children. The new generation tends to consume more sugary drinks and sweets, neglecting vegetables, fruits, and dairy products.

"There is a necessity to activate physical education lessons, civil activities, and legislation to reduce calories in food and soft drinks. These efforts require collaboration between the government and individuals."

Another golden opportunity to lose weight is the approaching holy month of Ramadan, offering a daily fasting period from dawn to sunset.

The month could help rearrange one's relationship with food and cultivate healthy habits that can lead to consistent weight loss and improved well-being.

Data indicates that fasting can positively affect health by enhancing the digestive system and improving efficiency. It can also regulate blood fat and sugar levels, reducing blood pressure and cholesterol and improving heart health.