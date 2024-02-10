Iraq urges global intervention to prevent Israeli displacement plans in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed deep concern over Israel's reported military operation in the southern Gaza Strip's city of Rafah.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry called for urgent international intervention to thwart what it termed "mass forced displacement plans" by the Israeli occupation authority.

The Ministry urged the international community to act promptly to prevent a potential humanitarian catastrophe, emphasizing the necessity of halting military operations against Palestinians and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The call comes as Israeli airstrikes in Rafah overnight resulted in the death of 17 people, as reported by medics.

The border city, where over a million Palestinians are densely packed, is reportedly on the brink of a full-scale offensive. Aid agencies have raised concerns about the potential humanitarian fallout, warning that a military operation in such a populated area could lead to significant civilian casualties.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) expressed uncertainty about the duration and impact of what it described as a "highly dangerous operation."

Meanwhile, large portions of Gaza have been reduced to rubble, with Israeli forces employing airstrikes, artillery fire, and controlled detonations, leaving more than 85% of the territory's 2.3 million residents homeless.