Iraq’s digital battlefield: Social media shapes the 2025 elections

The digital sphere has become a defining force in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, turning social media platforms into the primary stage for political competition.

With over 34 million Iraqis active online—roughly 74% of the population—campaigns are shifting from traditional rallies and posters to targeted digital messaging, reshaping how candidates reach and influence voters ahead of the November vote.

Political parties and individual candidates are investing heavily in their online presence, treating it not as a complement but as a core strategy. Content tailored to platform algorithms now determines visibility and reach, especially among younger voters who consume most of their political content through mobile screens rather than television or newspapers.

According to the Digital Media Center (DMC), this surge in online engagement offers unprecedented opportunities—but also opens the door to manipulation, legal gaps, and social tension.

The Double-Edged Nature of Digital Campaigns

Baghdad Provincial Council member and parliamentary candidate Amer Shouhan al-Faili described social media as “a double-edged sword for electoral propaganda.” While these platforms allow for fast, direct communication, he warned of their misuse for “illegitimate political defamation.”

In a statement to Shafaq News, al-Faili noted that digital campaigning offers an ideal channel for outreach, but its unregulated nature makes it vulnerable to exploitation.

Political analyst Ahmed Youssef pointed to the growing influence of online campaigns over traditional methods, crediting their speed and interactivity. Yet he also cautioned that some actors use these tools to spread false information, misleading voters in the process.

“The Electoral Commission must widen its supervision to include digital platforms, not just physical campaign spaces,” Youssef told Shafaq News.

The official campaign period, which began on October 3, runs until one day before special voting. The Iraqi government has scheduled general elections for November 11, 2025, marking the sixth parliamentary cycle under the post-2003 political system.

Beyond Visibility: Message Credibility Matters

Kurdish Faili politician and candidate Haider Hisham believes the impact of digital campaigns depends not only on visibility, but on the credibility of the message itself.

“Digital outreach can shift public opinion,” Hisham told Shafaq News, “but only if it offers realistic and trustworthy programs—not empty promises.”

Legal expert Mohammed Jumaa raised concerns about Iraq’s digital environment, arguing it lacks the necessary regulations to prevent abuses such as defamation and sectarian incitement. Legal consequences, he noted, can range from six months' imprisonment for defamation to seven years for inciting sectarian hatred.

However, enforcement remains weak. “The real challenge is identifying offenders behind fake accounts,” Jumaa explained, urging Iraq’s National Security Service—particularly the Cybercrimes Division—to strengthen its oversight of online campaigns.

Shadow Wars and Online Armies

Digital campaigning in Iraq is increasingly shaped by “electronic armies”—coordinated online groups hired to promote or discredit candidates. These operations are costly and often rely on fake or anonymous accounts to avoid legal repercussions.

Although political parties have signed electoral conduct agreements in previous years, enforcement has been minimal. Observers say accountability remains elusive, especially when digital attacks originate from unidentified sources.

Despite the risks, digital strategies offer unmatched efficiency. Campaign teams can now target specific voter groups with algorithm-optimized messages, replacing the resource-heavy efforts of traditional outreach.

This method is particularly effective in reaching younger voters, who often bypass legacy media entirely. For them, political engagement happens through hashtags, reels, and livestreams—not through town halls or television debates.

A Global Shift with Local Stakes

Iraq’s growing reliance on digital campaigning aligns with global trends. From Turkiye to Lebanon, and far beyond the region, social media has become a mainstay of political and even diplomatic messaging.

US President Donald Trump, for instance, launched his own platform to bypass traditional media restrictions—a move that underscores how indispensable digital tools have become for political survival in the modern era.

In Iraq, the digital election campaign is no longer a parallel effort—it is the front line.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.