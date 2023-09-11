Iraq-Iran railway project raises questions about port futures

Shafaq News / The recent commencement of Iraq's inaugural railway venture, which establishes a connection with Iran, and is spearheaded by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has prompted discussions about the future prospects of Iraqi ports once the project is completed.

On September 2, 2023, during the cornerstone-laying ceremony for this railway initiative, which links Iran's Shalamcheh region to Iraq's Basra, Prime Minister Al-Sudani, together with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mukhber, emphasized the project's significance in easing the transportation of passengers and pilgrims from Iran and Central Asian countries. Additionally, he highlighted its pivotal role in strengthening Iraq's infrastructure.

Despite their consensus on the project's significance and its potential impact on bilateral relations, the Iranian official envisioned it as a catalyst for a "significant boost in trade with Iraq." In contrast, Iraq perceives its primary function as passenger transport between the two nations.

In this context, Amer Abduljabbar, former Iraqi Minister of Transportation and current Member of Parliament, dismissed the project as a mere "deception." He argued that the agreement establishing the railway does not exclusively revolve around this objective, pointing out that the railway's core capacity for cargo transportation would be nearly twice that of passenger transportation if it were dedicated solely to passengers.

Abduljabbar further expressed his views in a video posted on his official "X" (formerly Twitter) account on September 2, 2023, stating that the timing of laying the cornerstone during the Arbaeen pilgrimage was deliberate, characterizing the railway linking Iraq and Iran as a potential threat to the Port of Faw.

Call for Transparency

Dr. Ghazi al-Rubai, an expert specializing in river, water, and international border affairs, has suggested that if the railway is exclusively for passengers, it would not negatively impact Iraqi ports. However, the Iranian side has hinted that the project is associated with the Mediterranean Sea and trade expansion with Iraq, potentially affecting Iraqi ports, particularly the still-incomplete Port of Faw.

Al-Rubai has called on the Iraqi government to make the agreement public to clarify the project's objectives and ensure transparency. He emphasized that if the railway primarily serves as a means of transporting visitors, it aligns with noble purposes. Nevertheless, if it prioritizes trade, it could harm Iraqi ports, necessitating a reevaluation.

Project Objectives

The railway connection between Shalamcheh and Basra is deemed a "national project supporting the Iraqi economy and facilitating the travel of citizens and pilgrims to sacred destinations (Baghdad, Karbala, Samarra, and Najaf). This railway provides an alternative to public roads and roadblocks, contributing to preserving lives lost in traffic accidents," according to Dr. Nasser Saleh al-Asadi, the Prime Minister's transportation affairs advisor.

Regarding the railway's potential impact on Iraqi ports, al-Asadi reassured that "the railway's current purpose is solely passenger transport and not commercial transportation. Consequently, it will not adversely affect Iraqi ports. Pricing policies will be established by relevant authorities based on the nature of the ports, whether land, air, or sea."

He further elaborated, "The ports of Faw and Umm Qasr are exclusively designated for commercial transportation, not passenger transport. Therefore, there is a significant distinction in their utilization. Even if commercial transportation is permitted, pricing will not mirror that of ports due to the unique advantages offered by ports, which the railway cannot replicate. Thus, this project fundamentally differs from the operations at the Port of Faw."

Project Benefits

The origins of the railway connection project between Shalamcheh and Basra date back to 2009, according to Zahra al-Bajari, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee on Transportation and Communications in Iraq. Her perspective aligns with Nasser Saleh al-Asadi's statement that the project exclusively focuses on passenger transport, leaving the Faw and Umm Qasr ports to cater primarily to cargo transport rather than passenger travel.

Al-Bajari further elucidated that "the project carries economic advantages by reducing the dependence on buses while simultaneously accommodating a substantial number of passengers. Consequently, it will alleviate congestion at border crossings, particularly during religious pilgrimages, especially those originating from the Shalamcheh region."