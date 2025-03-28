Iraq Elections: Al-Sadr's Move, Coordination Framework's gamble, and new forces

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Muqtada al-Sadr’s announcement to steer clear of the upcoming elections sent shockwaves through Iraq’s political landscape, reigniting calls to purge the political system of corrupt figures and money launderers. As tensions mount, a new wave of civil forces is emerging, signaling a potential shift in the nation’s leadership and a fierce battle for the next government’s formation.

The 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections, conducted under a new electoral law designed to reduce the influence of entrenched political elites, revealed growing divisions among Shiite factions and shifted Iraq’s political power dynamics.

Muqtada al-Sadr's Movement emerged as the biggest winner, securing 73 out of the 329 seats in Iraq's Parliament. This victory reinforced his position as a major political force, surpassing long-standing Shiite parties such as Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition. Al-Sadr’s populist appeal and anti-corruption message resonated especially with Iraq’s youth, many of whom felt disenfranchised by the political establishment.

Political fragmentation deepened in 2022 when Muqtada al-Sadr ordered his 73 MPs to resign in protest against political gridlock and corruption. His withdrawal allowed the Coordination Framework to take control of government formation and provided an opportunity for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to consolidate power.

Now, with elections looming in October, political maneuvering is escalating. Muqtada al-Sadr’s potential return to politics is seen as a pivotal factor.

Rahman al-Jazaeri, a senior figure in the Coordination Framework, indicated that an official announcement on the return of al-Sadr's Patriotic Shiite Movement is expected after Ramadan. "If al-Sadr re-enters the race, he will undoubtedly be a major contender," he confirmed.

Al-Sadr’s possible comeback has already drawn responses from political rivals. In February, his movement sharply responded to comments by Nouri al-Maliki, who stated that the Coordination Framework would remain a dominant force in the next government, whether or not the Sadrists returned to the political arena.

A senior Sadrist figure dismissed any notion of collaboration, stating, "If our movement re-enters the political scene, it will be on our terms. We have no intention of joining forces with the Coordination Framework."

The stakes are high, and internal divisions persist within the Coordination Framework. A key question is whether its factions can bridge their differences and form strategic alliances with smaller parties. If successful, they could pose a significant challenge to both the Sadrists and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s administration. One significant possibility is the resurgence of the Patriotic Shiite Movement.

Although Muqtada al-Sadr withdrew from politics in 2022, his influence remains strong, particularly among Iraq’s disillusioned youth and working-class supporters. Should he choose to re-engage, his return could challenge the Coordination Framework and destabilize al-Sudani’s government.

In response to a question from one of his supporters about participating in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, al-Sadr declared, "Let it be known to all, as long as corruption exists, I will not participate in any flawed electoral process, which is only concerned with sectarian and party interests, far removed from the suffering of the people and the disasters that have befallen the region due to Iraq's involvement in foreign conflicts."

He continued, "I still rely on the obedience of the loyal supporters of the Sadrist Movement in the Shiite Patriotic Movement, and as I instructed them to vote, today I direct them not to vote or run for office, as it is a support for sin. We remain loyal to Iraq and will sacrifice our lives for it, without hesitation."

Al-Sadr further stated, "What benefit is there in participating with corrupt individuals and Baathists while Iraq is gasping for breath, dominated by foreign powers and deep state forces?"

In recent months, there were speculations about al-Sadr's potential return to the political process, especially after he urged his followers to update their electoral data. Several political blocs sent representatives to Najaf to assess al-Sadr's stance on the upcoming elections.

A source close to Muqtada al-Sadr confirmed on Thursday that al-Sadr had definitively closed the door on any participation in the upcoming elections. The source told Shafaq News that, "Al-Sadr has made it clear that neither he nor any of his political followers or former MPs will participate in the elections. This decision is binding for everyone, even those who wish to run on other lists or alliances, as those individuals will be considered as outside the Sadrist Movement."

The source concluded by saying that "anyone who participates in the elections will be expelled from the Shiite National Movement and will no longer be considered a part of al-Sadr’s circle."

On the other hand, political analyst Kamal Nuwaf al-Ghreiri, a former MP and leader in the "Initiative Bloc (Mubadara)," agreed with al-Sadr’s stance, stating that "the large political blocs and leaderships have failed in their work over the past period, leading the political scene from failure to failure, and they have not delivered the country to safety."

Al-Ghreiri emphasized, "The people are now suffering from a lack of services, agriculture, industry, health, education, and everything else. Therefore, the people must determine their stance and their future with these leaders who have led the country to collapse."

He added, "There is a new stage ahead, which is the elections, and the people must reject the corrupt and the money thieves and not repeat the same faces in every election. Political work should be left to professionals and competent individuals, as Iraq will never be devoid of qualified people."

However, al-Sadr's call for his supporters not to participate in the elections could "give many political forces space to try to win part of the Sadrist Movement’s constituency, especially as the shape of the alliances remains unclear," according to Khalid Walid, a spokesperson for the Nazil Akhodh Haqqi movement.

Walid explained that "the current situation is murky, with the Coordination Framework still engaged in discussions on how to approach the elections, whether through separate electoral lists or alliances. There are talks of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani seeking to form a broad electoral coalition."

"The civil forces are no better off; they remain fragmented and unclear, lacking many elements necessary for success. By 'elements,' I mean not only political leadership or human resources, but also election machinery, financial support, and a shared political cover among all parties. These details weaken their chances in forming a civil alliance without other forces."

Walid revealed that discussions are ongoing between several civil forces, as well as second- and third-tier traditional political forces, some of which have social roots in various provinces. Some of these groups are members of provincial councils or former governors.

He pointed out that these civil forces, together with other factions, could represent the beginning of the next government’s formation, creating a mix of forces seeking change and those that were dissatisfied with the traditional parties’ inability to achieve stability and a sound democratic transition since 2003.

But the current situation, according to him, is complicated and opaque, and it will take about a month or two for electoral alliances to take shape, especially given the ongoing regional and international pressures, the approaching summer, the energy and economic files, and many other events that could affect the coming period.

