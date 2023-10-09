Iran-backed Iraqi judge's mysterious DC visit

Shafaq News / Fox News reported that the US Department of Justice had to cancel any meetings with Chief Justice Faiq Zaidan of the Supreme Judicial Council during his planned visit to Washington this month. It's noted that he's the judge who issued the warrant against former President Donald Trump for ordering the assassination of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, whom they described as a "global Iranian terrorist responsible for the deaths of more than 600 American military personnel."

The report said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was slated to roll out the welcome mat in October for an Iraqi judge who issued an arrest warrant for former President Donald Trump because he ordered the assassination of a global Iranian terrorist responsible for the murders of more than 600 American military personnel, according to the U.S. government.

Fox News Digital exclusively learned last week through a source with first-hand knowledge of his travels that the alleged pro-Iran regime jurist, Faiq Zidan, was set to visit the DOJ.

Yet after a flurry of Fox News Digital press queries to the DOJ within a 24-hour period, the DOJ ostensibly and dramatically backtracked on its invitation to Zidan.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News on Thursday, "Zidan will not be meeting with any DOJ officials."

When asked about the visit prior to cancellation, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement on Wednesday, "The Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan is going to be hosted by the Department of Justice so we defer to the DoJ to discuss their meetings. We engage with a wide range of counterparts in Iraq and we value engaging the Iraqi judiciary. The DOJ meets regularly with foreign judicial leaders."

According to a separate source familiar with the Zidan’s invitation to the DOJ, the judge told many U.S. officials the DOJ invited him to Washington, D.C. The appearance of working at cross-purposes between the State Department and DOJ suggests there may have been tension over the invitation to Zidan due to his pro-Iranian regime rhetoric and conduct.

In January, Zidan said that Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council filed an arrest warrant for Trump with regard to the targeted killing of Iranian Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the pro-Iran Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in 2020.

Iranian regime-controlled outlets and other news organizations quoted Zidan, who declared that Trump confessed to his "crime" with respect to the assassination of the "Leaders of Victory." According to the U.S. government, terrorists loyal to the IRGC’s Soleimani murdered more than 600 American military personnel in the Middle East. The U.S. and European Union designated Soleimani a terrorist.

Congressional letters sent to President Biden in 2023 expressed alarm about Zidan. Just last month, three influential congressmen wrote Biden: "We urge you to make every effort to end the unacceptable treatment of Iraqi Kurds and the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) by Iran-aligned elements in Iraq."

The letter noted, "You are well aware of the role the U.S. played in supporting the Iraqi people as they developed a constitution in 2005 that established the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. The Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has served as one of the United States’ most reliable partners in the Middle East, yet is being economically strangled, politically and legally pressured, including reportedly by Faiq Zidan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, and militarily threatened by Iran and Iran-backed elements in Baghdad."

There are various anglicized spellings of Zidan’s name, including Zaydan. The KRG is widely considered the only free region of Iraq and the most important ally of America in modern Iraq.

The letter was signed by congressional representatives Michael Waltz, R-Florida, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Joe Wilson, R-S.C. Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department about the September letter.

Another letter in February sent by Waltz asked Biden, "Have the State or Treasury Departments has determined whether Faiq Zaydan, the President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, meets the criteria for sanctions for gross human rights, acting as a foreign agent, corruption, and material support as defined by the Global Magnitsky Act and E.O. 13818." The Magnitsky Act allows the U.S. government to sanction foreign officials engaged in severe human rights abuses. Executive Order 13818 freezes the property of individuals who have committed serious human rights violations.