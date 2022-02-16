Inspired by K.R.G.'s experience; al-Anbar seeks to become a tourist destination

Shafaq News / Al-Baghdadi sub-district of Hit district, al-Anbar governorate, is one of the most dangerous hot spots in the country because of its vast desert areas, which help ISIS militants hide and move freely.

This area comprises one of Iraq's most important and largest military bases, the Ayn al-Asad Air Base, within which the Washington-led Global Coalition forces are stationed, often targeted by pro-Iranian militias.

In spite of the foregoing, al-Anbar's local government is implementing tourism projects in al-Baghdadi sub-district and has begun to build artificial waterfalls, which have attracted hundreds of tourists from various Iraqi cities, according to the sub-district director, Sharhabeel al-Obaidi.

Al-Obaidi stated to Shafaq News agency, "After the liberation of al-Anbar from ISIS, which caused near-total destruction of the governorate's infrastructure, and despite the reconstruction campaigns that have been taking place for years, al-Anbar still lacks rehabilitation and development projects for tourist sites, and there was no outlet for families other than al-Habbaniyah lake, eastern al-Anbar."

In order to provide a new destination for families in al-Baghdadi, the local al-Anbar government launched a simple project to build an artificial waterfall, which over time actually became a destination for hundreds of the governorate's families, hence prompting the follow-up to the development of the area and make it a major tourist resort.

"The area has evolved and become a destination for hundreds of families from inside and outside the governorate. However, it still lacks sustaining work," al-Obaidi said, noting that al-Anbar's local government has directed a preliminary survey of the area to create other industrial waterfalls, as well as the establishment of promenades, shops, and popular restaurants in the area.

He also confirmed that the relevant committee had begun the survey, and in the coming months, the region will see a change despite the small sums allocated to the project, stressing that the change will not be at the required level if the amount allocated is not increased.

"If we want to develop the reality of tourist areas, we have to work at the same pace as the Kurdistan Regional Government (K.R.G.), which has turned Kurdistan into a destination sought by tourists from all around the globe," he added.

"After the city's liberation from ISIS, work was carried out on developing the tourism sector, as it is one of the most important sectors that contribute to improving the economic reality in all countries," said Muayyad al-Mashuh, director of al-Habbaniyah tourist resort.

"After closing al-Habbaniyah displacement camp and returning them to their areas in 2019, a major reconstruction campaign was launched for the city and its facilities, which included beach houses, sports fields, concert halls, … etc., making it a destination for thousands of tourists from across the country, especially in summer," al-Mashuh told Shafaq News agency.

"Al-Anbar's government has worked on several projects to develop tourist sites, in cooperation with the municipal directorates of the governorate's districts, and to benefit from the passage of the Euphrates River, especially the bank overlooking the main cities, to implement several projects, including the corniche areas of al-Fallujah, Ramadi, Hit, and Haditha, which contributed to the revitalization of the reality of these cities," he added.

Al-Mashuh also pointed out that there are understandings with the Ministry of Culture to work to return the Therthar lake to al-Anbar, which was one of the most important tourist areas in the governorate, "The political and security stability in al-Anbar has attracted thousands of tourists from all around the country."

It is worth mentioning that pro-Iranian armed factions have controlled the Therthar lake since al-Anbar was liberated from ISIS, and do not allow access to tourists or fishermen.

Regarding the tourist city's imports, al-Mashuh explained, "Imports are not enough to meet the salaries of employees, so they are spent on the development of the city and its facilities. Therefore, we end up asking for grants from the Ministry of Finance to finance employees' salaries."

"About a year and a half from now, the investment period of a company that owns 50-60% of the city will end. Then, the company will pay rent allowances of about 1.5 billion Iraqi dinars a year, making it easier to finance employees' salaries and thus rendering the tourist city into a winning deal," said the director of al-Habbaniyah tourist resort.