ISIS kills seven; wounds 17 people in Saladin

Date: 2021-07-30T20:26:58+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Friday, that 24 people were killed and wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin. 

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that  ISIS members attacked a funeral in the village of Albu Jili on the outskirts of Yathrib district, south of Saladin.

 He added, "clashes erupted between ISIS and the  citizens, which killed seven, and wounded 17 others."

 He confirmed that police forces rushed to the scene of the accident but ISIS elements withdrew to the orchards near the accident.

 For his part;  The Governor of Saladin condemned the attack considering it “a dangerous sign, and we must all be aware of this danger..."

 Al-Jabr directed the security services to begin investigating to find the perpetrators.

 It’s noteworthy that the outskirts of Yathrib contain hideouts for terrorist organizations due to the density of orchards.

In the same context, another security source said  ISIS militants killed a farmer and his mother north of the capital, Baghdad.

Iraq declared final victory over ISIS in 2017 after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

The terrorist organization is recently active in different areas in the country by killing and kidnapping citizens as well as clashing with the security forces.

