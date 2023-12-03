IBBC: Dubai to host a conference on Iraq's economics as trade with UAE grows by over 60%

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) is preparing to host its flagship conference in Dubai on December 7-8, 2023, Gulf Times (GT) reported on Sunday.

The conference will bring together key stakeholders from Iraq, the UAE, and other countries around the world to discuss economics, education, finance, and climate change.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will deliver the keynote address on the second day of the conference, which will focus on the theme of "Building a Sustainable Future".

The conference is expected to attract over 230 participants, exceeding the number of participants in the 2022 conference, the GT said.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade, said the cooperation with Iraq will contribute to the country's reconstruction and development. He also commended the efforts of the Iraq Britain Business Council in connecting Iraq to the international business community.

Christopher Michels, Director General of the Iraq Britain Business Council, praised the role of the Iraqi private sector and praised the UAE as a regional center for connecting international companies with Iraq. He expressed his confidence in the conference's ability to attract high levels of participation and facilitate targeted networking opportunities.